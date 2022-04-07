The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently awarded 14 grants totaling more than $2 million under its Healthy Living and Health Leadership priority areas. The organizations that received grants are: Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council, $113,019; Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces, $89,482; Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, $149,050; city of Socorro, $37,350; Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico, $165,350; Patronato del Museo del Nino de Ciudad Juárez, $63,052; Salud y Desarrollo Comunitario de Cd. Juárez, $100,666; the University of Texas at El Paso, $25,000; EFO Media, $165,850; YMCA of Greater El Paso, TX & Rio Grande Valley, $3,505; Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar, $558,564; Paso del Norte Community Foundation, $475,000; United Way of El Paso County, $72,116; the University of Texas at El Paso, $10,000.

