The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has awarded 15 grants under the Healthy Eating and Active Living Priority Area – HEAL Initiative. The organizations funded were El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, $110,734; Fundacion Pedro Zaragoza Vizcarra A.C., $52,160; Arbol de Vida, $139,709; University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, $318,801; Ciudadanos Comprometidos con la Paz, $264,550; New Mexico State University Foundation Inc., $204,371; Common Threads, $36,158; Texas A&M University, $208,658; Kelly Memorial Food Pantry, $196,350; Otero Soil and Water Conservation District, $9,865; Canutillo Independent School District, $49,555; Girls on the Run El Paso, $11,550; Organizacion Popular Independiente A.C., $54,455; Border Partners, $111,364; and Families & Youth Inc., $92,846.

