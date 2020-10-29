The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has awarded 14 grants, totaling more than $2.4 million, under the Healthy Eating & Active Living, Mental Health & Emotional Well-being, Healthy Kids, and Health Leadership priority areas. The organizations are: Paso del Norte Information Exchange, $444,400; Comision del Salud Fronteriza Mexico-Estados Unidos, $192,586; El Paso Child Guidance Center, $227,294; Family Services of El Paso, $242,305; YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, $202,830; Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council, $85,737; Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, $139,700; Creative Kids, $82,998; Organizacion Popular Independiente, $138,514; Salud y Desarrollo Comunitario de Cd. Juarez, $36,746; El Paso Center for Children, $161,252; El Paso Child Guidance Center, $250,199; Families and Youth, $136,827; and Family Services of El Paso, $103,567.

