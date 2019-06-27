The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has awarded 12 grants totaling more than $1.9 million under the Healthy Eating and Active Living Priority Area – HEAL Initiative. They are: Arbol de Vida, $139,964; Border Partners, $98,120; Ciudadanos Comprometidos con la Paz, $282,343; El Paso Diabetes Association, $183,559; Kelly Memorial Food Pantry, $123,537; La Semilla Food Center, $338,899; New Mexico State University Foundation, $46,992; Organizacion Popular Independiente, $43,241; Texas A&M University, $181,671; Texans Care for Children, $25,000;and University of Texas at El Paso, $20,127.
