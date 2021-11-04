The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently awarded 11 grants totaling more than $1.6 million under its “Healthy Kids” and “Mental Health and Emotional Well-being” initiatives. They are: Creative Kids, $97,872; Organizacion Popular Independiente, $142,980; Salud y Dessarrollo Comunitario de Cd. Juárez, $42,044; Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso, $30,000; city of Alamogordo, $151, 731; Comision de Salud Fronteriza Mexico-Estados Unidos, $198,595; El Paso Child Guidance Center, $184,841; Emergence Health Network/El Paso MHMR, $187,833; Families and Youth, $180,835; Family Service of El Paso, $193,833; and Texas A&M University, $149,669.

