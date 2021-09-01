The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has hired Sandra Day as an associate program officer and Audrey Garcia as program officer. Day has more than 10 years of experience in the public health sector. She has a master’s degree in public health and bachelor’s in health promotion from The University of Texas at El Paso. Garcia has more than 15 years of experience in project management, consumer engagement and marketing strategy. She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational and corporate communications from the University of Texas at El Paso. The foundation also promoted Jana Renner to senior program officer. Renner has been with the foundation for eight years.

