The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently welcomed Diana Camacho to its accounting team. Camacho has a bachelor’s degree in finance and another in accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso. The foundation also recently promoted Claudia Perez to program administrator. Perez has worked for the foundation for nine years as a program assistant and program/IT associate. She has a bachelor’s degree in health promotion from the University of Texas at El Paso.

