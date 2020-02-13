Rejuvené MD has opened on the Westside at 7470 Cimarron Plaza. The clinic provides dermatologic aesthetic and laser medicine, as well as restorative integrative medicine. The clinic is headed by Dr. Karen Herman, a board certified physician with 18 years of experience practicing dermatology in El Paso. She will be assisted by David Tiller, a board certified physician assistant.

