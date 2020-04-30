Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which operates the Las Palmas and Del Sol hospitals in El Paso, is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients may help those hospitalized with severe cases of the coronavirus. As part of the effort, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is seeking volunteers from the El Paso area to donate plasma. People who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can help by donating plasma through Vitalant. For more information, call 833-582-1971.

