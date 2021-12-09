El Paso entrepreneur and Navy veteran Kaleb Warnock and his partner, Patricia Flores-Warnock, owner of FloWar Construction, are bringing the Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise to the region. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone has more than 500 locations in 31 states and Canada. The first El Paso location is scheduled to open in September of 2022. The Warnocks also operates two Marco’s Pizza and five Tropical Smoothie Café locations in the region. “El Paso is a market we’ve been looking to penetrate for some time, and the Warnocks’ extensive franchising experience coupled with the wealth of untapped potential in the region undoubtedly position them for tremendous success,” John Teza, CEO of Hand & Stone, said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.