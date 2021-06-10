The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, which provides subsidized housing for about 40,000 low-income El Pasoans, broke ground last week on a $17 million apartment complex, Patriot Place. The complex at Diana Drive and Kenworthy Street is scheduled to be completed next year and will include 56 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments. Through a federal program called Rental Assistance Demonstration, the housing agency has raised millions in private capital and other funds to fix its properties, some of which date back to the 1940s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.