The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, which provides subsidized housing for about 40,000 low-income El Pasoans, broke ground last week on a $17 million apartment complex, Patriot Place. The complex at Diana Drive and Kenworthy Street is scheduled to be completed next year and will include 56 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments. Through a federal program called Rental Assistance Demonstration, the housing agency has raised millions in private capital and other funds to fix its properties, some of which date back to the 1940s.
HACEP breaks ground on apartment complex
- El Paso Inc. staff
