Albertsons and the Albertsons Foundation recently donated $40,000 worth of holiday staples to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to benefit families in need during the holidays. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is El Paso’s only food bank and a member of Feeding America. In 2020, it distributed nearly 140 million pounds of food.

