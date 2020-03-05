The Great Khalid Foundation has donated $5,000 to El Paso Public Libraries and the El Paso Public Library Foundation in support of their 24th annual Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros book giveaway. The event is held every spring to put new books into the hands of children who otherwise might not have a book to call their own. The event has distributed more than 316,000 books over the last two decades. This year’s event will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 25 in San Jacinto Plaza.

