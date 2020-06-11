Project Vida has received grants totaling $208,933 in support of its microenterprise technical assistance program, which offers business, financial and management literacy to low and moderate-income micro-business owners in El Paso County. They are: a $90,000 city of El Paso Community Development Block Grant, $32,500 from Bank of America, $15,333 from United Way of El Paso County, $10,000 from the GECU Foundation, $10,000 from El Paso Electric, $10,000 from the Cardwell Foundation, $8,600 from LiftFund, $7,500 from the BBVA Foundation, $5,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation, $5,000 from WestStar Bank, $5,000 from the Hunt Family Foundation, $5,000 from Tropicana Homes, and $5,000 from the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation.
