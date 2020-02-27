Downtown Management District board of directors has approved a $3,581 grant to support the painting of a mural on the parking garage at 420 Texas Ave

The Downtown Management District board of directors has approved a $3,581 grant to support the painting of a mural on the parking garage operated by Diversified Parking Inc. at 420 Texas Ave. The mural, by El Paso artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado, will depict the Texas flag draped over the side of the structure. Work on the project, estimated to cost a total of $7,162, is expected to start in March. More information about the grant program is online at DowntownElPaso.com/Downtown-Grant-Programs.

