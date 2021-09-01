Children at Risk, a research and advocacy organization that works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality in Texas, was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Edward N. and Margaret G. Marsh Foundation to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The grant will help fund the nonprofit’s Center to End the Trafficking and Exploitation of Children and expand the Cities Empowered Against Sexual Exploitation, or CEASE, program in El Paso. The CEASE program is aimed at ending the demand for commercial sex and human trafficking victims by gathering real-time data on the online buyer landscape via a dashboard and chatbot, convening local stakeholders to collaborate in combating demand, and establishing volunteer cyber patrols.

