The Goldfarb Law Firm has hired El Paso native Thomas Kelly as a paralegal. Most recently Kelly was a paralegal for the legal division of the Texas Legislative Council during the 85th and 86th legislative sessions, where he was responsible for conducting legislative history research, case law research and bill drafting for nearly all of the Texas Codes.
