HAPSMobile Inc. has chosen Spaceport America for test operations and development of a specialized communications platform designed to provide internet connectivity to hard-to-reach places around the globe. The spaceport is a publicly funded facility for private vertical launches about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico. HAPSMobile Inc., a subsidiary of Japan’s telecommunications operator SoftBank Corp., and partner Aero Vironment Inc., is developing the unmanned solar-powered High Altitude Platform Station, which will provide better communications to under-served areas, including rural communities.
Global telecommunications company signs lease at Spaceport America
- El Paso Inc. staff
