Bob Snow, vice chairman of the Western Heritage Bank board, and his wife, Jane, have pledged a gift of $25,000 to a scholarship fund for students at the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will match the gift through the President’s Excellence Fund. “The university is creating jobs. It’s bringing in new doctors and nurses to serve our region,” Snow said in a statement. “It is, in my opinion, one of the most important things going on in El Paso today.”
