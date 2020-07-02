Georgina Hernández has been named executive director of the GECU Foundation. Hernández, a current GECU employee, has previously been a leader and volunteer for local nonprofit organizations, including the Women’s Fund of El Paso where she served as president. The foundation also announced three new board members. They are: Elizabeth Howard, assistant district attorney; Adrian Gil, director of Howard Payne University’s El Paso center; and Elvira Valles. Also on the board are Crystal Long, president and CEO of GECU, and Grace Vaughn.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.