El Paso-based credit union GECU has donated $20,000 to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund to help communities impacted by the pandemic. And AT&T - Texas has donated $10,000. The fund supports the community response by supplying cleaning supplies to nonprofit organizations specializing in homelessness. Information: PDNFoundation.org.

