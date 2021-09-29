El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez has reappointed El Paso investment advisor Gary Borsch to the El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund Board of Trustees. The almost $2 billion fund has 1,893 retired members and 2,066 active members. Borsch, who is a member of the investment committee, was first appointed to the board for a four-year term in 2017. Borsch is the chief executive of El Paso-based Professional Investment Counsel and has been an SEC Registered Investment Manager since 1973. He also serves as a trustee of the Junior League of El Paso Endowment Fund.
Gary Borsch reappointed to pension fund board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
