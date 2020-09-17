FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers - El Paso has launched KneeKG at its four locations. Developed by Emovi, KneeKG enables health care professionals to assess a patient’s knees in 3D in real-time to better diagnose knee pain. The KneeKG is for the knee like an EKG is for the heart. The new device has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

