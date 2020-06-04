The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is seeking letters of intent from eligible nonprofits to support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for a potential second wave or future crisis and transform their operations for future success. LOIs will be reviewed and selected applicants invited to submit full proposals. The LOI deadline is July 10 for round one. For more information, contact Michael Kelly, vice president of programs at the health foundation, at mkelly@pdnfoundation.org or go online to pdnhf.org.

