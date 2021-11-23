The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is seeking letters of intent from eligible organizations to promote healthy eating and physical activity and programs that provide diabetes prevention, early detection and management. The deadline to submit a letter of intent for healthy eating and active living is Dec. 10 and for diabetes prevention is Feb. 1, 2022. For more information, go online to pdnhf.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.