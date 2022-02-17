The National Alliance on Mental Illness El Paso, which has provided mental health advocacy, education and other support services since 1986, has partnered with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to establish the Mental Health Matters NAMI El Paso Fund. The fund will be part of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to provide a designated, long-term, source of support for NAMI El Paso that is invested for growth. PdNCF acts as the fiscal agent and funds fall under the foundation’s umbrella. For more information, email Jacob Reyes at jreyes@namiep.org or visit pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/mental-health-matters-nami-el-paso-fund.

