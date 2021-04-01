DYOPATH, a managed service provider and information technology provider, has donated $2,000 to the Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund. The fund helps El Paso County residents who are behind on their electric bill payments. The donation will be matched 100% by El Paso Electric. The fund has now received more than $166,000 in total donations and has helped more than 680 El Paso County residents. It is a partnership between El Paso Electric, the faith community of El Paso and the El Paso Community Foundation.

