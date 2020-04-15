The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso a $50,000 grant that will provide a safety net for nursing students facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TTUHSC El Paso will use the funds to support Hunt School of Nursing students through partnerships with Project ARRIBA and Workforce Solutions Borderplex. Some nursing students rely on part-time jobs or have family members that face the possibility of having their hours reduced or being laid off. Others are working in clinical rotations in hospitals but are without daycare options for their children. Contributions can be made to the Student Frontline Emergency Fund at: Donate.give2tech.com/?fid=IA000678.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.