The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has announced the first grant awards from the El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund. They are: $25,000 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food bank, 16,500 to purchase cleaning supplies for 10 El Paso-area homeless shelters, $5,000 to Project Bravo for their utility assistance, and $3,000 to the Senior Fund to provide food assistance and cleaning supplies for low-income homebound seniors.
More than $250,000 in needs have been identified as urgent across the community. For more information or to donate, go online to pdnfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.