Frontier Airlines has added a new nonstop route from El Paso International Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada. The introductory fare is $33. Last week, the budget carrier also launched new flights to Las Vegas from Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Wichita. Later this month, it begins nonstop service from McCarran International Airport near Las Vegas to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

