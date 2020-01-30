The AARP Foundation is offering free income tax preparation for low- to moderate-income persons at various recreation centers from Feb. 3 to April 15. The centers offering services are: Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave., 915-566-1217; Hilos de Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta Dr., 915-533-3207; Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr., 915-581-9525; Eastside Senior Center, 3001 Parkwood Dr., 915-591-4292; Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr., 915-581-5182. Tax returns are done by appointment and residents are encouraged to call in advance.
