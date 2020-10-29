Giner

Franklin Mountain Investments has named Yolanda Giner executive vice president and general counsel. Giner joins Franklin Mountain after spending 21 years as a shareholder at Gordon, Davis, Johnson & Shane law firm where she specialized in commercial real estate, land use, land development and government law. She also served as an assistant city attorney for the city of El Paso. Giner was listed on the Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers in 2005, 2007 and 2008. She was also included in the 2020 list of Best Lawyers in America in the specialty of real estate. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and earned her law degree from Drake Law School. Franklin Mountain Investments is an investment company owned by El Paso businessman and philanthropist Paul Foster.

