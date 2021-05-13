Eleanor Schoenbrun, a senior at Franklin High School, was recently awarded a $4,000 scholarship by the Elks National Foundation. More than 23,000 students applied for the Most Valuable Student scholarship and about 20 were interviewed for the six top awards of up to $50,000. Schoenbrun, who was sponsored by El Paso Lodge 187, is Franklin High School’s student body president, captain of the Franklin Marching Band Twirlers and has been involved in service projects to help the community since third grade. In the fall, she will attend Yale University where she plans to major in molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

