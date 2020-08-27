Young Rembrandts has awarded Marcela Riano, owner of the franchise in El Paso and Las Cruces, its Team Player Award. The award is given to the franchisees who most represent “working for the team.” Young Rembrandts offers art classes for kids and is currently offering classes in person and online for the 2020-21 school year.

