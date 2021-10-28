The El Paso County Historical Society has announced this year’s selection to the 2021 Hall of Honor. They are: Colbert Coldwell (1822-1892), who was a Santa Fe trader, El Paso collector, lawyer and judge; Joseph Ray (1907-1991), who was a professor of political science and the sixth president of Texas Western College, which is now UTEP; El Paso businessman Jack Maxon, who is the founder Jaxon’s restaurant; and Mary Haynes, who was the first female county commissioner in El Paso and past president of the El Paso County Historical Society. The banquet will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in Downtown. It includes a plated lunch, awards presentation and silent auction. For more information, visit ElPasoHistory.com.
