The UMC Foundation and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation have added Kristin Sizemore and Keeli Jernigan as board members. Sizemore is vice president of property management at Bohannon Development Corporation. Jernigan is president and CEO of Trans-Expedite Inc., a global provider of end-to-end transportation and logistics solutions. They will both serve a three-year term.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sunland Park anxious as Santa Teresa's bid to incorporate sent back to county
- Upscale fitness club, Kinective, opens on Westside
- El Paso tech startup secures $300,000 investment
- A tribute to Jim Gallagher
- Spec’s opens Kern Place store in former CVS
- Whispers
- 2020 in photos: A year like no other
- Foundations announce new board members
- Hunt consortium signs pre-development agreement
- Mt. Franklin Insurance makes acquisition
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
- Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death
- For nurses, California's virus outbreak has a personal toll
- Hurt feelings, anger linger after Pence, Trump clash
- 'Find a place to hide or seek cover': A harrowing day at the U.S. Capitol for Texans in Congress
- El Paso Electric names chief financial officer
- Mt. Franklin Insurance makes acquisition
- Foundations announce new board members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.