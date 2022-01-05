The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has named Leonard “Tripper” Goodman III its board chair for 2022 and Judy Robison as vice-chair. Goodman has served on the foundation’s board since 2016 and is president of Goodman Financial Group. Robison has served on the board since 2018 and is a community advocate. The foundation also welcomed new board member Ernesto Avila, Sunflower Bank’s regional president. Board members elected for a second term are: Hector Retta with Economy Cash and Carry, Allison Glass with The Raben Group, L. Frederick Francis with WestStar Bank and Ed Escudero with High Desert Capital/Sierra Finance.

