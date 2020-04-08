New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced that the Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation is committing $2 million to assist New Mexicans. The Stanley E. Fulton Family Foundation was endowed by the long-time owner of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. The gift will go to the All Together NM Fund, which will oversee the distribution of funds to charities and food banks in the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

