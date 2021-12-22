The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has hired Monica Narvaez as development assistant. An El Paso native, Narvaez has a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of Texas at Austin. Before graduating, she worked for the Austin Public Health Department during the COVID-19 response. The foundation also promoted Andrea Macias to development coordinator. An El Paso native, Macias has a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso. She is also working on a master’s in public administration from UTEP.

