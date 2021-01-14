The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has announced new board officers and members. Allison Glass has been elected as chair and Leonard Goodman as vice-chair for 2021. Glass has served on the board since 2017 and is director at The Raben Group. Goodman is president of Goodman Financial Group and has been on the board since 2016. The foundation also added Julio Chiu with Seisa Group and Lisa Peisen with L&F Distributors as board members. Pablo Sanders and Stacey Hunt Spier will serve second terms.

