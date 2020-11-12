The Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society has accepted Dr. Nathaniel Ng and Dr. Jarett Howe, both assistant professors in the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Surgery. The society, founded in 1902, is one of the most prestigious and historical societies in the country. Memberships are lifelong and open the door to many fellowship and grant opportunities. The doctors were nominated to Alpha Omega Alpha by their students at the medical school.

