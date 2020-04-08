Two philanthropic families and MountainStar Sports Group have established a $1 million matching grant program to support El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, which has been overwhelmed by demand as thousands lose their jobs in El Paso. The fund was established by the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation. It will match all donations made to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger up to $1 million. Stuart Schwartz, board president of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, called the gift a “godsend.” Over the past two weeks, demand for meals and other services has dramatically increased in El Paso and surrounding areas as more families are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit ElPasoansFightingHunger.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.