El Paso-based Hunt Companies has hired Olivia Zepeda as manager of corporate relations/aide to the chairman’s office. An El Paso native, Zepeda was former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo’s chief of staff when he served as mayor from 2017 to January of this year. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s in international business from the University of Texas at El Paso. Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies and its affiliates now employ more than 3,000 people across the U.S. and Europe.

