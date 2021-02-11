The Texas State Teachers Association has named Aubrey Cherry the 2021 recipient of its E.L. Galyean Service Award, which recognizes his dedication to the association. Since Cherry’s retirement from the El Paso Independent School District, he has served in many capacities at local, unit, district and state levels of the Texas Retired Teacher Association. He was president of the El Paso Retired Teachers Association from 1997 to 1998, District XIX president in 2002 and president of the Texas Retired Teacher Association in 2006. He is a member of the Lions Club and has served as club president four times, as well as district governor.
