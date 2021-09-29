Israel Balderas, a journalist who was a morning anchor with KFOX Channel 14 from 2007 to 2009 in El Paso and is now an assistant professor at Elon University in North Carolina, has been named to the Society of Professional Journalists Board of Directors. Before transitioning from the newsroom to the classroom, Balderas worked as a journalist at local TV stations in West Palm Beach, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; and El Paso. He has also worked as a producer for FOX News Sunday with Chris Wallace and Special Report with Brit Hume and with The Associated Press Latin America and Reuters in Washington, D.C.

