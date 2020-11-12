Santana

Automotive News has included Rosa Santana, president and CEO of Forma Automotive, in its list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The list is published every five years and recognizes women who are leaders in the automotive field and make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies. Founded in 2014, Forma Automotive was Toyota’s first Hispanic woman-owned direct Tier 1 supplier, providing fully assembled beds for Tacoma trucks.

