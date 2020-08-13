City Rep. Isabel Salcido, who represents District 5, has allocated a total of $13,500 from her district’s discretionary funds to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. Salcido also received $6,500 in contributions from partners Segovia Distribution, Edwards Homes of El Paso, Omega Electric, Bravo Cadillac, Texas Consumer Credit and State Farm Insurance agent Crystal Martinez. The grant and contributions resulted in the donation of 1,728 USDA Farmers to Families food boxes and 600 healthy comfort food boxes.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.