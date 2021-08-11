El Paso Health check presentation

El Paso Health, a local nonprofit HMO established by the El Paso County Hospital District, has donated $25,000 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. “Our common goal is to support the health and wellbeing of the region,” Frank Dominguez, CEO of El Paso Health, said in a news release. “Providing access to food is a huge part of health care, and we are so proud of the monthly community food drive events we get to share with Susan and her organization.”

