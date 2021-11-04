El Paso bodybuilder and entrepreneur John Crowe has brought the Fit Body Boot Camp franchise to El Paso. The personal training center opened Oct. 30 at 1506 Lee Trevino. The chain, which was founded in 2009, is known for its 30-minute workouts that combine high-intensity interval training and active rest training.

