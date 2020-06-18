Walker

FirstLight Federal Credit Union has named Anthony Walker senior vice president for marketing and research initiatives, public and community relations and business development initiatives. Walker will also oversee and provide direction to FirstLight’s community foundation. He has more than 20 years of financial, operational and executive leadership experience and previously served as the chief executive officer of credit unions in Virginia and Arizona.

